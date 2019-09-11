UrduPoint.com
NKorea Again Tests 'super-large' Rocket Launcher: KCNA

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 10:10 AM

NKorea again tests 'super-large' rocket launcher: KCNA

Seoul, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has supervised a fresh test of a "super-large multiple rocket launcher" system, state media said Wednesday -- the latest in a series of provocations by Pyongyang.

South Korea's military said Tuesday that the North had launched "unidentified projectiles" from the Kaechon area in South Pyongan province. They flew approximately 330 kilometres (205 miles).

The launch came shortly after Pyongyang said it was willing to hold working-level talks on denuclearisation later this month with the United States.

Kim "gave field guidance" for Tuesday's test, the Korean Central news Agency reported.

The "super-large multiple rocket launcher" was tested in an exercise observed by Kim about two weeks ago.

The KCNA report said the test was aimed at "measuring the time of combat deployment" and implied another test could follow.

"What remains to be done is running fire test which is mostvivid character in terms of the power of multiple rocket launcher,"KCNA said.

