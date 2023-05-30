UrduPoint.com

N.Korea Confirms June Launch Of Military Spy Satellite: KCNA

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 09:00 AM

N.Korea confirms June launch of military spy satellite: KCNA

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :North Korea has confirmed it will launch a reconnaissance satellite in June, saying it is needed to monitor military movements of the United States and its partners in real time, state media reported Tuesday, citing a senior defence official.

Japan said Monday it had been informed by Pyongyang that a satellite launch could happen as early as this week, but Tokyo warned the North may in fact be planning a sanctions-defying ballistic missile test.

KCNA cited Ri Pyong Chol, vice-chairman of the ruling party's central military commission, as saying the "military reconnaissance satellite No. 1" would be "launched in June".

That satellite, along with "various reconnaissance means due to be newly tested, are indispensable to tracking, monitoring... and coping with in advance in real time the dangerous military acts of the US and its vassal forces", the statement said.

Citing "reckless" acts by Washington and Seoul, Ri said North Korea felt "the need to expand reconnaissance and information means and improve various defensive and offensive weapons" in an effort to bolster military preparedness.

The official also accused the United States of conducting "hostile air espionage activities on the Korean peninsula and in its vicinity".

North Korea informed Japan it will launch a rocket between May 31 and June 11, identifying waters near the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and to the east of Luzon Island in the Philippines as warning areas, a Japanese coast guard spokesman told AFP.

Such zones are usually designated for falling debris or rocket stages.

In 2012 and 2016, Pyongyang tested ballistic missiles that it called satellite launches. Both flew over Japan's southern Okinawa region.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this month inspected the country's first military spy satellite as it was prepared for launch, and gave the green light for its "future action plan".

Related Topics

China Washington Tokyo Pyongyang Seoul Japan United States North Korea Philippines Kim Jong May June 2016 Media

Recent Stories

&#039;Road to COP28&#039; galvanises stakeholders ..

&#039;Road to COP28&#039; galvanises stakeholders in preparation for COP28

7 hours ago
 Dubai Taxi sector trips achieve remarkable growth ..

Dubai Taxi sector trips achieve remarkable growth rate in Q1 2023

9 hours ago
 Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LG ..

Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LGBTQ Law

9 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada mosque designs

9 hours ago
 PM calls President Erdogan, felicitates on re-elec ..

PM calls President Erdogan, felicitates on re-election

9 hours ago
 Vucic Says Goal of Aggravation of Situation in Kos ..

Vucic Says Goal of Aggravation of Situation in Kosovo to Clash Serbia With NATO

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.