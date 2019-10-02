UrduPoint.com
N.Korea Fires 'projectiles' After Saying It Will Talk To US: South

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 10:10 AM

N.Korea fires 'projectiles' after saying it will talk to US: South

Seoul, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :North Korea on Wednesday fired unidentified "projectiles" toward the sea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, a day after Pyongyang signalled a resumption of nuclear talks with the US.

No further details were immediately available but it was the latest in a series of similar launches. Previous tests have been identified as those of short-range missiles, and in September the North said it had tested a "super-large multiple rocket launcher" system.

