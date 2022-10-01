UrduPoint.com

N.Korea Fires Two Apparent Ballistic Missiles: Japan Coast Guard

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2022 | 10:10 AM

N.Korea fires two apparent ballistic missiles: Japan coast guard

Tokyo, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :North Korea on Saturday fired what appeared to be two ballistic missiles, Japan's coast guard said, citing the defence ministry.

At least two projectiles were launched from North Korea, the coast guard said, while Japan's public broadcaster NHK said the objects appears to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

"What appears to be a ballistic missile was launched from North Korea," the coast guard said in a statement issued at 6:47 am (2147 GMT).

In a second statement issued about 15 minutes later, the coast guard said another apparent ballistic missile was launched.

NHK said the both projectiles seemed to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zones, citing government sources.

Nuclear-armed North Korea has carried out a record-breaking blitz of weapons tests this year, including two ballistic missiles launched on Thursday, just hours after US Vice President Kamala Harris left South Korea.

South Korean and US officials have also been warning for months that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is preparing to conduct another nuclear test.

North Korea, which is under multiple UN sanctions for its weapons programmes, typically seeks to maximise the geopolitical impact of its tests with careful timing.

Related Topics

United Nations Nuclear Japan South Korea North Korea Kim Jong From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2022

47 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Oct ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st October 2022

52 minutes ago
 Oil Prices Down in Q3, First Quarterly Drop Since ..

Oil Prices Down in Q3, First Quarterly Drop Since 2020: Brent Down 21.2%, WTI Do ..

10 hours ago
 US to Announce Immediate Security Assistance to Uk ..

US to Announce Immediate Security Assistance to Ukraine Next Week - White House

10 hours ago
 Putin annexes Ukraine territories, Kyiv vows to fi ..

Putin annexes Ukraine territories, Kyiv vows to fight back

10 hours ago
 Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after ravaging F ..

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after ravaging Florida

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.