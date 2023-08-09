Open Menu

N.Korea Invites Foreigners To Pyongyang Golf Tournament

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Seoul, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :North Korea has invited foreign golfers to a tournament in Pyongyang, another tentative step in the reclusive country's reopening after Chinese and Russian officials attended a military parade last month.

The country has been under a rigid self-imposed Covid-19 blockade since early 2020 but there are increasing signs Pyongyang may be becoming more flexible on border controls, experts say.

"The Pyongyang Golf Course hosts an amateur golfers competition in spring and autumn every year," read a post from August 2 on Pyongyang's official DPR Korea Tour website.

"Foreign amateurs can also take part in this competition held in spring and autumn in our country and develop friendship with Korean amateur golfers." The post also included an email address and phone number for its "golf travel company" -- under Pyongyang's official tourism administration -- but did not say when the tournament would take place.

In a separate post, Pyongyang said its agency, the Ryomyong Golf Travel Company, had developed attractions including "an underwater golf course, archery ground and boating ground".

The posts were shared after Beijing confirmed in July that North Korea had registered for this year's Asian Games, to be held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September.

North Korea had registered for an overseas sporting event earlier this year but failed to send athletes.

Cheong Seong-chang of the Center for North Korea Studies at the Sejong Institute told AFP recent signs indicate "that Chinese tourism to North Korea will gradually resume in the future".

