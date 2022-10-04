UrduPoint.com

NKorea Missile Likely Flew Over Japan: PM's Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2022 | 08:40 AM

NKorea missile likely flew over Japan: PM's office

Tokyo, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Japan said Tuesday that a suspected North Korean missile "likely" flew over the country and warned residents to move to shelters.

At 7:29 am (2229 GMT Monday), the country's missile alert warning system was activated, with screens showing national broadcaster NHK turning to the alert message.

"North Korea appears to have launched a missile.

Please evacuate into buildings or underground," the alert read.

NHK said the alert was in effect for two northern regions of the country, where the missile was believed to be headed.

Around 8:00 am, the prime minister's office then tweeted that "a projectile that appears to be a North Korean ballistic missile has likely flown over Japan".

In a statement, Japan's coastguard said the missile appeared to have already landed in the sea and warned vessels not to approach any falling objects.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Alert Japan North Korea

Recent Stories

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid ..

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid Arms Race - Sherman

8 hours ago
 UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attacks by Al-Shabab in S ..

UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attacks by Al-Shabab in Somalia - Spokesperson

8 hours ago
 UN Security Council Condemns Attack on MONUSCO Mis ..

UN Security Council Condemns Attack on MONUSCO Mission in DR Congo

8 hours ago
 US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid ..

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid Arms Race - Sherman

9 hours ago
 Svante Paabo, Swedish medicine Nobel-winner follow ..

Svante Paabo, Swedish medicine Nobel-winner follows in father's footsteps

9 hours ago
 Democracy indispensable to national development, p ..

Democracy indispensable to national development, progress: Qamar Zaman Kaira

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.