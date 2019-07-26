UrduPoint.com
NKorea Missiles Launched Under Guidance Of Leader Kim: State Media

Fri 26th July 2019 | 09:00 AM

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the launch of "a new-type of tactical guided weapon" as a "solemn warning to South Korean military warmongers," state news wire KCNA said Friday.

Kim "personally organized and guided" the firing of the "state-of-the-art weaponry system" on Thursday, KCNA said, a reference to the two short-range missiles fired into the sea.

It was Pyongyang's first missile test since an impromptu meeting between Kim and US President Donald Trump last month.

Your Thoughts and Comments

