UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NKorea Nuclear Activities 'serious Concern': UN Watchdog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 01:50 PM

NKorea nuclear activities 'serious concern': UN watchdog

Vienna, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :North Korea continues to operate some nuclear facilities with its activities remaining "a cause for serious concern", the UN nuclear watchdog said.

"The continuation of the DPRK's nuclear programme is a clear violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and is deeply regrettable," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in its annual report to members sent to media on Wednesday.

Related Topics

United Nations Nuclear North Korea Media

Recent Stories

England should definitely tour Pakistan in future, ..

22 minutes ago

ADEK launches ‘42 Abu Dhabi’ coding school, op ..

23 minutes ago

PM to visit Karachi on Friday, says Shibli Faraz

47 minutes ago

Liquor Case: NAB DG says Punjab CM couldn’t answ ..

56 minutes ago

Saudi Crown Prince meets US President Advisor Kush ..

1 hour ago

Esra Bilgic gives befitting reply to hater objecti ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.