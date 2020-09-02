NKorea Nuclear Activities 'serious Concern': UN Watchdog
Vienna, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :North Korea continues to operate some nuclear facilities with its activities remaining "a cause for serious concern", the UN nuclear watchdog said.
"The continuation of the DPRK's nuclear programme is a clear violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and is deeply regrettable," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in its annual report to members sent to media on Wednesday.