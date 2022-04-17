UrduPoint.com

NKorea Tests New Weapons System Aimed At Enhancing 'tactical Nukes' Efficiency: KCNA

April 17, 2022

NKorea tests new weapons system aimed at enhancing 'tactical nukes' efficiency: KCNA

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :North Korea has test-fired a new weapons system, under the supervision of leader Kim Jong Un, that it claims will boost the efficiency of its tactical nuclear weapons, the official Korean Central news Agency said early Sunday.

The "new-type tactical guided weapon... is of great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the frontline long-range artillery units and enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes," the KCNA report said, without specifying when the test took place.

It added the test was successful.

