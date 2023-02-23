Nkunku on bench for Leipzig, Mahrez in over Foden for City

Leipzig, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku will be on the bench for his side's clash against Manchester City, as he continues his recovery from a leg injury which ruled him out of the Qatar World Cup.

The France striker made his first appearance in three months on Saturday against Wolfsburg, and set up a second-half goal.

In his absence, Leipzig will be led by former Chelsea forward Timo Werner and Portugal's Andre Silva.

Manchester City travelled to Germany without Kevin de Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte, who are both missing due to illness. They are replaced by Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva and former Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji.

City have named Riyad Mahrez in the starting XI ahead of Phil Foden on the right-hand side.

Starting line-ups for the Champions League last 16, first leg between RB Leipzig and Manchester City on Wednesday (kick-off 2000 GMT): RB Leipzig (4-2-3-1) Janis Blaswich; Lukas Klostermann, Willi Orban (c), Josko Gvardiol, Marcel Halstenberg; Konrad Laimer, Xaver Schlager; Dominik Szoboszlai, Emil Forsberg, Timo Werner; Andre Silva Coach: Marco Rose (GER) Manchester City (4-2-3-1) Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Ilkay Guendogan (c); Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP) Referee: Serdar Gozubuyuk (NED)