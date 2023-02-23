UrduPoint.com

Nkunku On Bench For Leipzig, Mahrez In Over Foden For City

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Nkunku on bench for Leipzig, Mahrez in over Foden for City

Leipzig, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku will be on the bench for his side's clash against Manchester City, as he continues his recovery from a leg injury which ruled him out of the Qatar World Cup.

The France striker made his first appearance in three months on Saturday against Wolfsburg, and set up a second-half goal.

In his absence, Leipzig will be led by former Chelsea forward Timo Werner and Portugal's Andre Silva.

Manchester City travelled to Germany without Kevin de Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte, who are both missing due to illness. They are replaced by Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva and former Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji.

City have named Riyad Mahrez in the starting XI ahead of Phil Foden on the right-hand side.

Starting line-ups for the Champions League last 16, first leg between RB Leipzig and Manchester City on Wednesday (kick-off 2000 GMT): RB Leipzig (4-2-3-1) Janis Blaswich; Lukas Klostermann, Willi Orban (c), Josko Gvardiol, Marcel Halstenberg; Konrad Laimer, Xaver Schlager; Dominik Szoboszlai, Emil Forsberg, Timo Werner; Andre Silva Coach: Marco Rose (GER) Manchester City (4-2-3-1) Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Ilkay Guendogan (c); Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP) Referee: Serdar Gozubuyuk (NED)

Related Topics

World France Qatar Germany Leipzig Portugal From Chelsea Manchester City Coach Borussia

Recent Stories

Commander of UAE Land Forces meets high-ranking of ..

Commander of UAE Land Forces meets high-ranking officials at IDEX

53 minutes ago
 UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces discusses defen ..

UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces discusses defense affairs with IDEX &amp; NAV ..

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Nabl ..

UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Nablus

1 hour ago
 Al Bowardi meets with ministers, high-ranking offi ..

Al Bowardi meets with ministers, high-ranking officials attending IDEX 2023

2 hours ago
 Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human ..

Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human Rights Violations - Official

2 hours ago
 Anderson regrabs top position for bowlers in ICC M ..

Anderson regrabs top position for bowlers in ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.