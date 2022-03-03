UrduPoint.com

Nkunku Propels Leipzig Into German Cup Semi-finals

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Nkunku propels Leipzig into German Cup semi-finals

Hanover, Germany, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Christopher Nkunku continued his hot streak by scoring twice on Wednesday as Leipzig cruised into the German Cup semi-finals with a 4-0 victory at second-division Hanover.

Also on Wednesday, Hamburg fought back from two goals down to beat Karlsruhe on penalties in a battle of fallen giants.

Frenchman Nkunku has scored in each of Leipzig's last four Bundesliga games and took his tally to 11 since the start of January with goals in the 17th and 22nd minutes.

Both goals came on the counter-attack, for the first Nkunku sidestepped a defender on the edge of the box and guided a shot into the corner of the net. For the second, he outpaced the defence and skipped round keeper Ron-Robert Zieler Konrad Laimer added two more in the second half.

With the three clubs above them in the Bundesliga -- Bayern Munich, Dortmund and Leverkusen -- already eliminated, Leipzig are the highest-placed club left in the competition as they chase the first major trophy in their history.

In a meeting of two former German Cup winners now playing in the second division, Hamburg fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 and then won the shootout 3-2.

Karlsruhe jumped to a two-goal after 51 minutes in Hamburg with strikes by Philip Heise and Philipp Hofmann.

A minute after the visitors' second goal, Robert Glatzel headed in for the home team.

In the 72nd minute, Christophe Kobald gave away a penalty for a trip and also earned a second yellow card.

Visiting goalkeeper Marius Gersbeck saved Sonny Kittel's spot kick but Glatzel levelled in added time from a cross by Bakery Jatta.

After a goalless extra time, Gersbeck saved Hamburg's first kick of the shoot out, but his opposite number, Daniel Fernandes, saved three in a row and Glatzel converted the winner.

On Tuesday, Union Berlin qualified by beating St Pauli 2-1.

Bundesliga pair Bochum and Freiburg face off in the last quarter-final later on Wednesday.

Related Topics

German Dortmund Karlsruhe Freiburg Leipzig Hamburg Berlin January From Bayern

Recent Stories

Governor Punjab meets Archbishop of Canterbury

Governor Punjab meets Archbishop of Canterbury

10 hours ago
 Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

11 hours ago
 Punjab govt to devise strategy to control genetic ..

Punjab govt to devise strategy to control genetic disorders: Dr Yasmin

11 hours ago
 Pak govt releases 30pc of funds to AJK under PSDP

Pak govt releases 30pc of funds to AJK under PSDP

11 hours ago
 ANF arrests two drug peddlers for supplying narcot ..

ANF arrests two drug peddlers for supplying narcotics to students

11 hours ago
 Three die, 24 injured in Quetta blast

Three die, 24 injured in Quetta blast

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>