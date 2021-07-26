UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NMacedonia Jails Ex-officials For 2017 Parliament Attack

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

NMacedonia jails ex-officials for 2017 parliament attack

Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :North Macedonia's former parliament speaker, intelligence chief and two ex-ministers were sentenced Monday to six years in prison for plotting the 2017 attack on parliament in Skopje.

Several MPs, including opposition leader Zoran Zaev who is now the Balkan country's prime minister, were severely beaten when a crowd of demonstrators stormed the parliament on April 27, 2017.

The protesters, who supported the conservative VMRO-DPMNE party, opposed a proposed coalition government between Zaev's Social Democrats and ethnic Albanians, which they perceived as a threat to national unity.

According to the court verdict, former speaker Trajko Veljanoski deliberately prolonged the session while two ministers, Risto Spirovski and Mile Janakieski, communicated with organisers of the crowd outside the parliament.

All were from the VMRO-DPMNE party.

The court also sentenced the former director of North Macedonia's secret service Vladimir Atanasovski for being a direct organiser of the unrest, saying he ordered a car full of weapons to be brought near the parliament building.

Together they "organised and materially supported the mass protests that culminated in a violent entrance in the parliament", presiding judge Ile Trpkov said.

The officials were all sentenced for undermining the country's constitutional order, but can still appeal.

The court also accused former conservative prime minister Nikola Gruevski, who ruled the country from 2006 to 2016, of being part of the group plotting the attack.

But he was not tried as he has since fled to Hungary where he received political asylum.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Parliament Car Skopje Vladimir Putin Macedonia Hungary April Democrats 2017 2016 All From Government Unity Foods Limited Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank Board reviews strategic ..

6 minutes ago

PML-N, PPP allege rigging, reject AJK election res ..

18 minutes ago

Vivo Ranked among Top 5 Global Smartphone Brands i ..

40 minutes ago

Overseas employment for Pakistanis plummets due to ..

44 minutes ago

Body of missing climber Ali Sadpara recovered

45 minutes ago

UAE asserts strong climate action equals strong ec ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.