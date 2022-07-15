UrduPoint.com

No Bed Of Roses For Ecuador's Flower Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2022 | 08:50 AM

No bed of roses for Ecuador's flower industry

Cayambe, Ecuador, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The pandemic, the war on Ukraine, and more than two weeks of ruinous protests over soaring living costs -- Ecuador's flower industry has recently had to surmount one obstacle after another.

The country's fourth-largest income-generator in terms of sales, roses alone earned nearly a billion US Dollars in 2021 -- a record haul of $927 million to be exact.

With hundreds of companies growing 450 rose varieties, Ecuador is the world's third-biggest flower exporter after the Netherlands and Colombia.

But this year's prognosis is unclear after 18 days of sometimes-violent mass protests against rising fuel prices that included burning roadblocks and arson, and resulted in six deaths.

"The protests meant much larger losses than all that was lost during two years of pandemic," said Marcelo Echeverria, Ecuador commercial representative for the Dummen Orange international flower firm.

"That has slowed down a lot of things that were planned, a lot of projects that were planned for the second half of the year." The protests, led by a powerful Indigenous people's group, saw cut flowers among the export products targeted by arsonists.

"They are BURNING our flowers," the Expoflores association of producers and exporters exclaimed on Twitter as the contents of delivery trucks were being set on fire last month.

"They are burning our income and that of our families." Expoflores said other flowers rotted as they could not be harvested and moved for export, and ended up in "the garbage." The government estimated the cost of the uprising at about $1 billion -- some two-thirds of it borne by the private sector, including the flower industry.

"There were innumerable losses in terms of flowers that could not be exported (and) damage to private property," said Socorro Martinez, Ecuador's Dummen Orange boss.

"It was a very sad issue because... it widened the gap between some producers and ordinary people who were part of the community, people who we considered very close to us.

" But those who are part of it say the industry is a resilient one, with flowers never going out of fashion, whether it be for happy events or sad ones.

"We have experienced many local and international crises. We live in crisis, but we know how to manage them," said Eduardo Letort, manager of the firm Hoja Verde, which produces about 35 million stems of 120 rose varieties each year.

"It's been a tough few years, but... we have managed to adapt" by looking for new markets or making better use of dwindling fertilizer stocks as shortages bit during the pandemic and more recently with the war in Ukraine, he told AFP on his farm in the Andean town of Cayambe.

In 2020, Ecuador's flower industry recorded sales of $827 million -- a smaller decline than had been expected from pre-pandemic 2019 when it was $880 million.

"We saw that flowers... became a product of necessity. People wanted to have colors, scents in their homes" during lockdown, said Letort.

There was also a sharp rise in demand for flowers for pandemic funeral wreaths.

Between January and May this year, flower exports brought in $432 million, compared to $417 million in the same period of 2021.

The rest of the year "had looked very good despite Russia (and its war on Ukraine) with forecasts for a dip followed by a recovery by year end," said Expoflores president Alejandro Martinez.

"But with the protests, things now seem more complicated," he added.

Russia was Ecuador's second-biggest country client for flowers in 2021, behind the United States.

Since the start of the war, Russia's share of the market fell from 20 percent to 10 percent, said Letort, who is also president of Expoflores in Cayambe.

"The flower business is already complicated, it does not need protests, pandemics or wars to make it complicated," said Marco Penaherrera, who sends about 120,000 roses to the United States every week.

"It is good business, but it is complicated."

Related Topics

Fire World Exports Business Ukraine Russia Twitter Orange Socorro Cayambe Same Ecuador United States Colombia Netherlands January May Stocks 2019 2020 Market All From Government Industry Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 July 2022

4 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th July 2022

9 minutes ago
 Inflation May Sap Demand for High-End Microchips, ..

Inflation May Sap Demand for High-End Microchips, But Mature Node Crunch to Pers ..

9 hours ago
 Hamza Khan Nasir condemns martyrdom of Lt Col Laee ..

Hamza Khan Nasir condemns martyrdom of Lt Col Laeeq

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes All Transactions Involving SEFE Secu ..

US Authorizes All Transactions Involving SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH - ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Russia Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Russia Related to Fertilizers, Seeds, Crops

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.