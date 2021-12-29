UrduPoint.com

No 'Big Three' Would Be Disaster For Australian Open - Kyrgios

Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 08:40 AM

No 'Big Three' would be disaster for Australian Open - Kyrgios

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Nick Kyrgios has urged Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to play at the Australian Open, saying Wednesday it would be a "disaster" if the 'Big Three' were missing.

Swiss ace Roger Federer has already pulled out as he recovers from a knee injury and Nadal's plans are unclear after contracting Covid-19.

Djokovic is on the entry list for the first Grand Slam of the year, which begins in less than three weeks, but has refused to confirm if he has been vaccinated, casting doubt on whether he will turn up.

The dominant 'Big Three' have won 20 Grand Slam titles each and Kyrgios said tennis still needs them, starting in Melbourne next month.

"I honestly don't know Novak's current situation with anything Covid-related or what he needs to play," the colourful Kyrgios told the Melbourne Age newspaper.

"I hope he's had a good Christmas and I hope he's able to play in the sport for as long as possible because I've voiced before I think Federer, Nadal and Djokovic need to be (playing).

"If all three aren't there, it's a disaster. It's an absolute disaster for the fans and the people that enjoy tennis.

"Yes, it's obviously a good opportunity for some of the younger guys to come through and make an impact, but as a whole, we do need them to be part of the sport." Adding to the Australian Open woes, Dominic Thiem, who lost to Djokovic in a five-set classic in the 2020 final, said late Tuesday he would miss the event with a wrist injury.

Meanwhile, Russian world number five Andrey Rublev and Canada's Wimbledon semi-finallist Denis Shapovalov are also recovering from coronavirus, casting a shadow over their preparations.

The Australian Open starts at Melbourne Park on January 17.

Australia's Kyrgios, who has slipped to 93 in the world, has not played since the Laver Cup in late September, citing a knee injury, and said he was looking forward to performing again in front of his home fans.

"My knee is something that has been hindering my career for a while now, it's just something I had cleaned up last year and it feels good," he told the newspaper.

"I want to enjoy myself, I want to be happy, and that is it."He is set to kickstart his 2022 campaign at the Melbourne Summer Set event from January 4.

Related Topics

Tennis World Russia Christmas Canada Big Three Melbourne Roger Federer Rafael Nadal January September 2020 Australian Open Event All From Wimbledon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th December 2021

49 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Spain&#039;s PM review advancin ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Spain&#039;s PM review advancing cooperation

8 hours ago
 Attorney General discusses advancing judicial coop ..

Attorney General discusses advancing judicial cooperation with Kazakhstan

8 hours ago
 Record 21,600 COVID-19 Cases Detected in Greece Pe ..

Record 21,600 COVID-19 Cases Detected in Greece Per Day

8 hours ago
 Stock markets rise on 'Santa Claus rally', Omicron ..

Stock markets rise on 'Santa Claus rally', Omicron optimism

8 hours ago
 EU Commission to Allocate Over $5.6Mln to Ukraine ..

EU Commission to Allocate Over $5.6Mln to Ukraine to Enhance Nuclear Safety - Ki ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.