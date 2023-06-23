No breakthrough at EU talks to ease Serbia, Kosovo tensions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo failed to agree Thursday on ways to ease tensions at talks with the EU in Brussels, the bloc's foreign policy chief said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's premier Albin Kurti were summoned for "crisis management" meetings after the EU and United States demanded the two sides calm the situation.

But the two leaders did not meet face-to-face, and instead held separate talks with the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell.

The latest flare-up between the two sides has come over the detention last week of three Kosovo police officers by Serbia, after weeks of tension over disputed elections in Serb-majority northern Kosovo.

"After four hours meeting, I think the two leaders understand the severity of the situation," Borrell said.

"But obviously, they are in different situations, different approaches, different interpretations." Borrell called on Serbia to release the the three Kosovo police officers "immediately and unconditionally".

The EU official said holding new municipal elections in northern Kosovo, where rioting by ethnic Serbs saw 30 NATO peacekeepers injured in late May, crucial to unwinding the current tensions.

But he conceded there was not yet agreement on holding a fresh vote.

"We are still not there," Borrell said.

The EU has announced political consequences for Kosovo such as suspending high-level visits and financial cooperation if it does not reverse course on the elections.

Borrell said he would consult with EU foreign ministers at a meeting on Monday about the bloc's next steps.

Vucic said he did not "see a single reason" why he should hold talks with Kurti.

"I think it would bring further damage and that is why I consider it meaningless," he told Serbian television.

Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia have persisted since a war in the late 1990s that drew NATO intervention against Belgrade.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade has refused to recognise it.

Serbs in Kosovo remain largely loyal to Belgrade, especially in the north, where they make up a majority and reject every move by Pristina to consolidate its control over the region.