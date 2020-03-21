No charges for person who broke Isle of Man coronavirus rules

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The authorities on the Isle of Man have arrested a man for failing to self-isolate after he arrived on the island, but he will not face prosecution, police said Friday.

In the first use of tough penalties introduced on the island this week, the man was arrested after handing himself in to police in the capital, Douglas.

The British Crown dependency, situated off northwest England, has warned anyone breaching minimum 14-day quarantine regulations faces a fine of up to £10,000 ($11,800, 11,000 Euros) or three months in prison.

The arrested man, said to be homeless, was placed in a designated, specially cleaned area, after his arrest.

But a police spokesman later ruled out any further charges, saying no prosecution was "in the best interests of everyone".

Earlier, Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the measures, which were introduced on Tuesday, applied to everyone, regardless of whether they were displaying symptoms of the disease.

"We currently have one male in police custody for failing to adhere to the new legislation requiring him to self-isolate," the Isle of Man Constabulary said in a statement.

The Isle of Man government earlier confirmed the first case of COVID-19 on the island -- a patient who had recently returned from Spain.

On Monday, Quayle said schools remained open and testing had begun for the virus, but the government in Douglas had not imposed a ban on public gatherings.

This year's edition of the Isle of Man TT race, which attracts motorcyclists from around the world, has been cancelled, as have local authority elections, he added.

The government has also advised against non-essential travel off the island.

The Isle of Man -- with Jersey and Guernsey -- are internally self-governing possessions of the British crown for which the United Kingdom is responsible under international law.

In Britain, there have been 3,983 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 177 deaths.