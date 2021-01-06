UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Charges In Police Shooting Of African American Jacob Blake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 11:00 AM

No charges in police shooting of African American Jacob Blake

Kenosha, United States, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :No police will be charged in the shooting of African American Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed in an incident which sparked unrest in the US city of Kenosha in August, the prosecutor announced Tuesday.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said that white police officer Rusten Sheskey had a reasonable claim of fear of being stabbed when he shot Blake several times in the back as Blake tried to get in his car.

Graveley said it was a "very narrow decision," but that based on existing law for officer-involved shootings, it would be difficult for state prosecutors to prove that Sheskey was not engaged in self-defense if he or others were charged in the case.

"No Kenosha law enforcement officer in this case will be charged with any criminal offense, based on the facts of the law," said Graveley.

The shooting of the 29-year-old on August 23 in the Wisconsin town poured fuel onto nationwide anger over police shootings of Black Americans, sparking several days of violent protests.

Bystander video showed Sheskey firing several shots into Blake's back as he tried to get into his car while his three children sat inside.

Blake survived but was left without the use of his legs. Graveley said that Blake, whom the officers were trying to arrest at the time, would also not be charged with a crime.

- 'Systemic racism' - Blake's family and attorney decried the decision not to charge the officers as another indication of racism built into the policing system.

"This is a slap in the face by Wisconsin government and the District attorney," his uncle Justin Blake said in a press conference.

"What has happened has perpetuated systemic racism," he said.

The family's attorney, B'Ivory Lamarr, said there was "more than sufficient evidence" to charge Sheskey.

"It shows one very important thing, and that is that there are three justice systems in America: There's one for Black and brown people, one for police officers and one for the rest of America." But Graveley said officers had reason to believe Blake was dangerous based on 911 calls to the scene from his estranged fiancee, an arrest warrant out for him on domestic abuse charges, and what he said to officers as he sought to leave the scene with his three children in the car.

The district attorney also said that officers made three attempts to taze Blake to subdue him, which all failed.

Graveley added it was "absolutely incontrovertible" that Blake had armed himself with a knife while being confronted by the police, and that Blake himself had admitted as much.

Related Topics

Firing Police Car August Criminals Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Germany reports 21,237 new coronavirus cases

16 minutes ago

Local Press: GCC Summit shows there is more that u ..

31 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 85.9 million

31 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 6 January 2021

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Alula Communique issued by &#039;Summit of Sultan ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.