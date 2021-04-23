No Chinese diplomat hurt in Quetta attack: Embassy

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) ::The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan Thursday told the Global Times that its all staff were safe.

At least four persons were killed and 12 others injured in the bomb explosion in a parking lot of a hotel in Quetta Wednesday night.

The bomb exploded minutes before the Chinese personnel's return to the hotel, the embassy told the Global Times.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and other Chinese diplomats were staying at the hotel on the day of the explosion. However, the Chinese personnel were not in the hotel at the time of the explosion.