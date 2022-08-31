UrduPoint.com

No Choice: Colombia's Ex-guerrillas Revert To Coca, Crime

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Catatumbo, Colombia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :When he laid down arms at the end of Colombia's decades-long civil conflict, Eiber Andrade did not expect to ever return to a life of crime.

Yet a mere five years later, the 24-year-old ex-guerrilla fighter makes a living from coca -- from which cocaine is derived -- in a region where the government's post-conflict commitment to peace and better living has yet to bear fruit.

After the 2016 peace agreement that saw the disarmament of the FARC guerrilla group and its withdrawal from the Catatumbo region near the border with Venezuela, Andrade tried his hand at agriculture.

The region is home to the world's largest concentration of coca crops -- a total of 40,084 hectares under cultivation in 2020 according to the UN.

It is also fertile ground for coffee, cacao and bananas, but none of these are as profitable.

Short on skills and capital, Andrade's brief foray into food farming failed -- making him one of many among the 13,000-odd disarmed FARC combatants unable to find a way to make a legitimate living.

Andrade, who became a guerrilla fighter at the tender age of 10, said he felt let down by the government.

The money he and other disarmed fighters were to have received as part of the peace deal never materialized.

And in the end, Andrade told AFP, he had no choice but to rejoin the criminal underworld and become a coca harvester.

He has a three-year-old daughter to take care of.

"The presidents we have had have not given us any help," Andrade said.

