No decision on Moderna vaccine on Monday: EU regulator

The Hague, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The EU's drug watchdog said Monday it had not reached a decision on whether to authorise US firm Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, adding that it would resume discussions later this week.

"EMA's... discussion on Covid-19 vaccine (by) Moderna has not concluded today. It will continue on Wednesday," the Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency said in a statement.