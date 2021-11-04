UrduPoint.com

No Democracy In Venezuela Under 'dictator' Maduro: Colombia's Duque

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 09:20 AM

No democracy in Venezuela under 'dictator' Maduro: Colombia's Duque

Paris, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Democracy will never blossom in Venezuela until its "dictator" President Nicolas Maduro loses power, Colombian President Ivan Duque said Wednesday, dismissing regional elections there due later this month as a ploy for him to stay in office.

In an interview with Agence France-Presse (AFP) during a visit to Paris, Duque showed little sign of wanting to hold out any olive branches to Maduro who recently called for a normalisation of times with Bogota.

"It is Maduro's eternal strategy: to divide the opposition, invite them to participate in elections, to let them win four, five, or six regions to be able to pass for a democrat in the eyes of the world and to maintain his dictatorship," he told AFP The elections on November 21 will "neither be free nor democratic", he said.

After boycotting the last three national elections, the opposition has decided to contest the November 21 mayoral and gubernatorial polls, but their leaders have been unable to agree on unified candidates.

"I do not believe in a process that does not have clear rules, that does not have clear objectives," commented Duque, who earlier met French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

"It is clear that the flourishing of democracy in Venezuela will begin the day Nicolas Maduro leaves his post as dictator of the country." Colombia and Venezuela, which share a border of some 2,200 kilometres (1,370 miles), have tense relations, while almost two million Venezuelans have migrated to Colombia in recent years to flee the economic crisis.

Caracas unilaterally closed its land borders with Colombia in February 2019 amid a power struggle between Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido -- who claims to be his country's interim leader.

Guaido received support from around 60 countries, including the European Union, United States and Colombia and Bogota's backing prompted Caracas to cut diplomatic relations.

Maduro last month called for the normalisation of trade and diplomatic relations with Colombia. "Colombia and Venezuela have to solve our problems in peace," he said.

Colombia is seeing its worst upsurge in violence since the disarmament of the guerilla group the FARC and the historic 2016 peace deal that won Duque's predecessor the Nobel Peace prize.

But Duque defended his decision to halt talks with left-wing guerillas the National Liberation Army (ELN) in 2019, which is now continuing its armed struggle.

"There is no desire for peace" on their part, he said of the ELN.

"Until there is an end to all criminal activity and the release of all hostages, it will be very difficult for us to get closer, because that would mean a validation of all these atrocious crimes," he told AFP.

As for the FARC, the Colombian president said he saw "a kind of mixed situation.

"I can say that the vast majority of people who belonged to this organisation have entered a path of legality and (...) are on a path of incorporation into society.

"However, it is also very important to talk about the challenges. I think it is necessary to obtain a more effective material and economic reparation from the perpetrators of these crimes."

Related Topics

World Army Democracy European Union Visit Bogota Paris Caracas United States Colombia Venezuela February November Border Criminals 2016 2019 Dictator Post All From Share Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th November 2021

1 hour ago
 Royal visit crowns the Netherlands’ National Day ..

Royal visit crowns the Netherlands’ National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

8 hours ago
 Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of aci ..

Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of acid victims

9 hours ago
 India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

9 hours ago
 Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tact ..

Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tactics' to Obstruct Climate Regio ..

9 hours ago
 Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanis ..

Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.