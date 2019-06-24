UrduPoint.com
No Enemy Cyber Attack On Iran Has Been Successful: Tehran

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 10:50 AM

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Iran said Monday that no cyber attack against the Islamic republic has ever succeeded, after American media reported the US launched one last week amid a standoff between the two countries.

"The media are asking about the veracity of the alleged cyber attack against Iran.

No successful attack has been carried out by them, although they are making a lot of effort," telecommunications minister Mohammad Javad Azarari Jahromi said on Twitter without referring to any US attack.

US media on Saturday said Washington launched cyber attacks against Iranian missile control systems and a spy network this week after Tehran downed an American surveillance drone.

