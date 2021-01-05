UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No EU Decision On Moderna Shot As Blame Game Mounts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 01:00 AM

No EU decision on Moderna shot as blame game mounts

The Hague, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The EU's drugs watchdog held off authorising Moderna's coronavirus jab on Monday despite bringing forward a special meeting, as criticism mounts of the bloc's slow vaccine roll-out.

The Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it would resume talks on Wednesday on whether to give the green light to what would be the EU's second vaccine.

Under pressure from EU nations to speed up, the regulator had earlier fast-tracked the meeting to decide on approval from January 12 to Wednesday, and then again to Monday.

Despite launching its vaccination campaign with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, on December 27, the EU's progress has been much slower than in the United States, Britain or Israel.

"EMA's committee for human medicines discussion on Covid-19 vaccine (by) Moderna has not concluded today. It will continue on Wednesday," the EMA said on Twitter.

"No further communication will be issued today by EMA." The European Commission had earlier defended the bloc against criticisms of its slow roll-out, and said its plans would get the EU past "bumps on the road".

"It's obvious that such a complex endeavour is always going to bring with it difficulties," spokesman Eric Mamer told journalists.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine -- developed in Germany -- is the only one currently authorised for use in the European Union since its fast-track authorisation by the EMA on December 21.

The United States uses it alongside the Moderna vaccine, while Britain as of Monday also started using one by UK pharmaceuticals giant, AstraZeneca.

EU countries have been lagging far behind. France, for instance, has given a first jab to just over 500 people. Germany has started immunising 200,000.

The Netherlands, the last in the EU to start its vaccination programme, meanwhile said it was bringing forward the start of jabs -- by two days to Wednesday.

The European Commission emphasised it had bought access to "almost two billion doses" of six potential vaccines -- four times the population of the entire European Union.

US-based Moderna's jab was found to be 94.1 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 compared to a placebo in a clinical trial of 30,400 people, performing slightly better in younger adults compared to the elderly.

The EMA said last week that the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, which was approved Wednesday in Britain, is unlikely to get a green light in the EU in the next month.

The fact that the watchdog moved from London to Amsterdam after Brexit has itself fuelled commentary about how Britain had been able to move faster after leaving the EU.

Related Topics

Israel Drugs Twitter France European Union Road Germany London Amsterdam Progress Oxford United Kingdom United States Netherlands Brexit January December From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Choose to Vaccinate&#039; ..

1 hour ago

Makeup examinations for school students to start o ..

1 hour ago

UN Urges Iran to Uphold JCPOA After Uranium Enrich ..

1 hour ago

World chess body taps Latvian ex-minister as chief ..

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.