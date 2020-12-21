UrduPoint.com
No Evidence Pfizer Vaccine Won't Work Against New Strain: EMA Chief

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 08:20 PM

No evidence Pfizer vaccine won't work against new strain: EMA chief

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The head of the EU's medicines regulator said Monday it appeared the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would protect against a new strain of the coronavirus found mainly in Britain.

"At this moment there is no evidence to suggest this vaccine will not work against the new variant," European Medicines Agency chief Emer Cooke told a press conference as she announced approval of the jab.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

