'No Foul Play Suspected' At Shane Warne Villa: Thai Police

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2022 | 10:30 AM

'No foul play suspected' at Shane Warne villa: Thai police

Koh Samui, Thailand, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :No foul play is suspected in the death of Australian cricket great Shane Warne at a Thai holiday island villa, local police said Saturday.

"No foul play was suspected at the scene based on our investigation," a Thai police officer told AFP. The 52-year-old was found unresponsive at Samujana Villas on Koh Samui island on Friday.

