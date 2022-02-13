'No fundamental change' after 'professional' Biden-Putin call: US official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :A call Saturday between US President Joe Biden and his Kremlin counterpart Vladimir Putin brought no major change in the standoff over Russian troops massing near Ukraine, a senior US official said.

The call was "professional and substantive and lasted a bit over an hour. There was no fundamental change in the dynamics unfolding now for several weeks," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters.