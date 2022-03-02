RostovonDon, Russia, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :At first glance, there is no sign of a demonstration at the central square of Rostov-on-Don, a southwestern Russian city near the border with Ukraine.

Just a scattering of young people wearing headphones and hanging around on their own, studiously avoiding the clusters of police officers surveying the scene.

But these young Russians are here because of a call on messaging app Telegram to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

After an hour of standing around in the cold, furtively trying to catch each other's eyes, some discreetly form tiny groups and exchange a few muttered words. No slogans, no banners, no chants.

The police conduct ID checks on those who linger too long. Journalists have their papers scrutinised and photocopied. Security agents wearing civilian clothing home in as soon as a reporter's microphone appears.

Russians have turned out en masse in big cities like Moscow and Saint Petersburg to protest against the war despite hundreds of arrests.

In Rostov, far from the relative safety in numbers, the handful prepared to protest are brave and terrified in equal measure.

Clutching coffees to warm their hands, a young couple readily agrees to be interviewed on camera.

"Yes, please talk to us," says 30-year-old theatre technician Nikolai Kovaschevich.