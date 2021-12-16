UrduPoint.com

No Great Expectations For Nadal On Return In Abu Dhabi

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 05:00 PM

No great expectations for Nadal on return in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Rafael Nadal returns to competition in Abu Dhabi on Friday with his expectations low after a lengthy injury absence but hopes high of lining up in next month's Australian Open.

The 20-time major champion has struggled with a foot injury for the past six months -- forcing him to miss both Wimbledon and the US Open.

His first event in four months is the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition where the Spaniard will face another former world number one Andy Murray or Dan Evans on Friday.

Nadal is guaranteed to get two matches under his belt in the UAE capital, which will help him assess the progress he has made with regard to his foot.

"It's not about pain. Pain I had a lot of times in my career, almost all the time.

It's more about having the chance to have a pain that I can manage to compete well," Nadal told reporters in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

"Let's see, I need to try it in competition.

"I know the comeback will not be easy, I don't have big expectations now.

"But the early expectation is to be here, to play in front of a great crowd again, to feel myself competing again against great players and then enjoy.

"I really hope that the foot is going to get better and better to be again at the way and the level I want to be."Nadal explained that it has been a "tough period" for him but he is no stranger to injuries and lengthy breaks from competition and insists he still has the fire to achieve more in the sport.

Related Topics

Tennis Fire World UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Rafael Nadal Turkish Lira Australian Open Event All From Wimbledon Andy Murray US Open

Recent Stories

TECNO engages customers in another round of fun an ..

TECNO engages customers in another round of fun and gifting activities

7 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Jordanian Consul-Genera ..

Secretary-General Receives Jordanian Consul-General and Permanent Representative ..

17 minutes ago
 Philippine Food Festival presents contemporary tas ..

Philippine Food Festival presents contemporary tastes of Filipino dishes at the ..

21 minutes ago
 Over 100 Hindu yatrees to arrive in Pakistan on Fr ..

Over 100 Hindu yatrees to arrive in Pakistan on Friday

9 minutes ago
 25 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

25 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

9 minutes ago
 Wildlife activists protest over death of blind Ind ..

Wildlife activists protest over death of blind Indus dolphin, inquiry underway

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.