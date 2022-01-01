UrduPoint.com

No Home Farewell As Gayle Left Out Of West Indies Squad For Ireland, England Series

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2022 | 01:40 AM

No home farewell as Gayle left out of West Indies squad for Ireland, England series

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, , 2021 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Veteran batsman Chris Gayle was a surprise absence from the West Indies squad named on Friday for a one-off T20 against Ireland but captain Kieron Pollard returns from injury for the series which also includes England.

The 42-year-old Gayle had been expected to be given his international farewell in front of his home crowd at Sabina Park in Kingston.

But the Jamaican government have announced that fans will not be allowed at sporting events due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The West Indies host Ireland in the three-match International (ODI) Series and a one-off CG Insurance T20 International (T20I) from January 8 to 16.

The two-time World Champions then travel to Barbados to face England in five T20Is at Kensington Oval from January 22 to 30.

Pollard, 34, returns having missed the tour of Pakistan after failing to recover from a hamstring injury he sustained during the recent T20 World Cup.

"We have tried to maintain the general make-up of the squads from the Pakistan Tour before Christmas, with the captain and some senior players coming back in," said head coach Phil Simmons.

