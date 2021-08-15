UrduPoint.com

'No Jab, No Job': Covid Vaccines Made Compulsory For Fiji Civil Servants

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 09:50 AM

'No jab, no job': Covid vaccines made compulsory for Fiji civil servants

Suva, Fiji, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :A "no jab, no job" coronavirus policy went into effect in Fiji on Sunday, with unvaccinated public servants forced to go on leave as the Pacific nation joined a number of countries in imposing similar mandates.

A stubborn outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant that started in April ended a yearlong spell of no community transmission of Covid-19, and has overwhelmed Fiji's healthcare system with more than 40,000 cases.

The government has argued that mandatory vaccinations are necessary to raise immunisation rates and end the outbreak.

After a period of forced leave starting Sunday, Fiji's public servants who remain unvaccinated by November will be dismissed.

In addition, employees at private firms could face fines and companies could be forced to stop operations over vaccine refusals.

A growing number of nations are making shots compulsory in critical sectors such as health and public services.

From Canada and the United States to Zimbabwe and Saudi Arabia, authorities in a growing number of countries have moved to require workers in hospitals, schools, travel and public services to get a shot or face varying levels of disciplinary action.

Despite intense political opposition in some nations such as France, governments and experts say mass vaccination is one of the most potent weapons to help end the pandemic and end the economic suffering brought by restrictions such as lockdowns.

Legal expert and former head of the Fiji Human Rights Commission Imrana Jalal said other countries had mandated compulsory vaccinations in various critical sectors, but not on the sweeping scale imposed in Fiji.

The island nation's economy has been hammered by the pandemic-induced collapse of the tourism industry, with unemployment soaring as a result.

The government has dismissed the lockdown option because of its high economic cost and rising poverty in the nation of 930,000.

With more than 24,000 still-active cases and 358 deaths, its resources are stretched as military-style field hospitals handle the overflow of patients -- especially after the virus swept through densely populated squatter settlements.

Despite the crisis, authorities are facing deep vaccine scepticism fuelled by misinformation spread on social media and by some religious leaders.

They have also been criticised by some opponents who argue that a vaccine mandate is a violation of their rights.

Related Topics

Canada Social Media France Job United States Zimbabwe Saudi Arabia Fiji April November Sunday Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2021

26 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Haleem Adil demands justice to family in molestati ..

Haleem Adil demands justice to family in molestation case of girls' corpse

9 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe Indian Independence Day as Bl ..

Kashmiris to observe Indian Independence Day as Black Day on Aug. 15

10 hours ago
 Minister hoists national flag, inaugurates researc ..

Minister hoists national flag, inaugurates research farm building

10 hours ago
 49 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan ..

49 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.