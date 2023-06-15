'No job for humans': the harrowing work of content moderators in Kenya

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Trevin Brownie's first day as a content moderator for Facebook is etched in his memory, working out of a subcontractor's nondescript office in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

"My first video, it was a man committing suicide... there was a two- or three-year-old kid playing next to him.

After the guy hanged himself, after about two minutes, the child notices something is wrong," said the 30-year-old South African, recalling the youngster's heartwrenching response.

"It made me sick... But I kept on working."For three years he watched hundreds of violent, hateful videos every day and removed them from Facebook.

Brownie and more than 180 of his former colleagues are now suing Meta, Facebook's parent company, for the harm they suffered in the first major class action over content moderation since 2018.