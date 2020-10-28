'No justice' five years on from Romania nightclub fire

(@FahadShabbir)

Bucharest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Five years after a devastating nightclub fire killed three of her friends and left her with severe burns, 39-year-old Romanian Flavia Lupu said justice still has not been served in the case -- and that not enough lessons have been learnt.

Lupu was one of hundreds trapped inside the Colectiv nightclub in central Bucharest on October 30, 2015, when a fire sparked by pyrotechnics engulfed the venue.

A total of 64 people died and hundreds were injured in the disaster.

The blaze stunned the country and triggered a wave of anti-corruption protests and a nationwide debate about administrative incompetence, bribery and safety standards.

Lupu and other victims complain that the tragedy has not led to lasting change.

"What I want is for people to remember and ultimately act," the freckle-faced dental technician told AFP.

In December 2019, a court in Bucharest handed down prison terms totalling 115 years to 13 people, from club owners to officials responsible for fire precautions.

The nightclub's three owners were each sentenced to 11 years and eight months.

Cristian Popescu Piedone, former mayor of Bucharest's fourth district where the nightclub was situated, was given an eight-and-a-half-year jail sentence for abuse of office.