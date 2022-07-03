UrduPoint.com

No Law In AJK Contradicts Quran, Sunnah: AJK President

Published July 03, 2022

No law in AJK contradicts Quran, Sunnah: AJK President

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) : Jul 03 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said there can be no law in Azad Jammu Kashmir that is in contradiction to islam, the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

He was talking to a delegation of religious scholars that called on him in the Federal metropolis on Sunday. The president said that Seerat Conference would be organized soon to reexamine whether there was any law in the AJK that contradicts the Quran and Sunnah.

Hailing the prevailing religious harmony in the state, the president said that it was heartening to see the sense of respect and patience among different religions, faiths, and schools of thoughts in the AJK. There was a dire need to keep up this spirit to ensure religious and interfaith harmony, he added.

Referring to spokesperson Modi government Nupur Sharma's blasphemous remarks, the president said that Sharma's remarks had hurt the sentiments of Muslims all over the world.

He said that despite global outrage over the issue, the Modi government was still supporting and protecting Sharma.

"Besides Indian supreme court, the foreign ministries of more than 20 Muslim countries have registered their formal protest against Indian government and demanded public apology over the incident." Barrister said that in addition to increase in the salary of Qaris and Khatibs, other issues faced by Ulemas would be resolved.

On the occasion, Member Legislative Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary to the Government of Azad Kashmir Allama Maulana Pir Mazhar Saeed, Chairman Ulema-e-Mashaykh Council Imtiaz Ahmad Siddiqui, Mufti Muhammad Arif Naqshbandi Member Islamic Ideological Council Kotli, Maulana Mahmood Al Hassan Ashraf Amir of Jammu and Kashmir Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Mufti Muhammad Akhtar Leader of Jammu and Kashmir Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Allama Altaf Hussain Saifi Member Islamic Ideological Council Muzaffarabad, Qari Muhammad Shafiq Madrasa Tajweed-ul-Quran Trust District Bagh, Sahibzada Sohail Ahmad Naqshbandi Vice Chairman Ulema-e-Mashaykh Council, and others were present.

The religious scholars lauded the AJK president's peerless contribution in highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level.

