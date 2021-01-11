No 'level playing field' in Kyrgyzstan vote: OSCE

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe said Monday that a Kyrgyzstan leadership vote which saw a populist cruise to victory lacked "a level playing field" as his campaign overshadowed rivals.

"If Kyrgyzstan is going to live up to the aspirations of its people for a functioning democracy, fully fair competition on a level playing field is critical. This was not the case here," the OSCE said in a statement, while noting the election and a parallel referendum on government form were "generally well organized".

