Buenos Aires, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :They say opposites attract but it doesn't seem so for many Argentine members of Tinder K, a closed Facebook dating group drawn together by a shared vision of the perfect romantic partner: single, Peronist and Kirchnerist.

The K stands for Cristina Kirchner, the two-term former president who despite facing a slew of corruption trials, remains arguably the country's most popular politician as crisis-wracked Argentina heads into October 27 polls.

The feisty 66-year-old leftist is seen by many as a standard-bearer for Peronism, the political philosophy of former military leader Juan Peron, credited with upending Argentina's class structure and championing the downtrodden during three presidential terms that ended in the mid-1970s.

"I couldn't have a partner who didn't share my political conviction," said Estefania, a 35-year-old who met her politically compatible partner on Tinder K.

She readily concedes that in Argentina, politics rule people's personal lives. "We are ravaged by politics!" True to form in Argentina's politically polarized society, the mostly left-leaning Tinder K group is united by their trenchant opposition to center-right President Mauricio Macri, whose election victory in 2015 put an end to 12 years of Peronist populism under both Kirchner and her husband, Nestor Kirchner.

Politically oriented dating sites and apps began in the United States with the likes of DonaldDaters and TrumpSingles, or for Democratic Party supporters, Liberal Hearts.

Slowly the idea is taking hold elsewhere in South America.

In Brazil, the Workers' Party is starting its own dating site for supporters of its jailed leader, ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

- Political niches - But experts are warning of the dangers of such "political niches" on social networks.

"The exchange of ideas is essential for a democracy, but dating applications with an ideological bias limit the probability of meeting a partner who does not validate your ideas," said Chelsea Reynolds from California State University, Fullerton.

"Two decades ago you could fall in love with someone at university even though your political ideas were not the same, today that would be practically impossible," she said.

According to experts, social networks' tendency to group like-minded people has contributed to the phenomenon.

"All the technology is aimed at creating niches with common denominators in ideological terms," said Argentine political consultant Carlos Fara.

"These niches encourage the most extreme positions," Fara said.