UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Love Lost In 'Tinder K' Support For Argentina's Kirchner

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 09:00 AM

No love lost in 'Tinder K' support for Argentina's Kirchner

Buenos Aires, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :They say opposites attract but it doesn't seem so for many Argentine members of Tinder K, a closed Facebook dating group drawn together by a shared vision of the perfect romantic partner: single, Peronist and Kirchnerist.

The K stands for Cristina Kirchner, the two-term former president who despite facing a slew of corruption trials, remains arguably the country's most popular politician as crisis-wracked Argentina heads into October 27 polls.

The feisty 66-year-old leftist is seen by many as a standard-bearer for Peronism, the political philosophy of former military leader Juan Peron, credited with upending Argentina's class structure and championing the downtrodden during three presidential terms that ended in the mid-1970s.

"I couldn't have a partner who didn't share my political conviction," said Estefania, a 35-year-old who met her politically compatible partner on Tinder K.

She readily concedes that in Argentina, politics rule people's personal lives. "We are ravaged by politics!" True to form in Argentina's politically polarized society, the mostly left-leaning Tinder K group is united by their trenchant opposition to center-right President Mauricio Macri, whose election victory in 2015 put an end to 12 years of Peronist populism under both Kirchner and her husband, Nestor Kirchner.

Politically oriented dating sites and apps began in the United States with the likes of DonaldDaters and TrumpSingles, or for Democratic Party supporters, Liberal Hearts.

Slowly the idea is taking hold elsewhere in South America.

In Brazil, the Workers' Party is starting its own dating site for supporters of its jailed leader, ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

- Political niches - But experts are warning of the dangers of such "political niches" on social networks.

"The exchange of ideas is essential for a democracy, but dating applications with an ideological bias limit the probability of meeting a partner who does not validate your ideas," said Chelsea Reynolds from California State University, Fullerton.

"Two decades ago you could fall in love with someone at university even though your political ideas were not the same, today that would be practically impossible," she said.

According to experts, social networks' tendency to group like-minded people has contributed to the phenomenon.

"All the technology is aimed at creating niches with common denominators in ideological terms," said Argentine political consultant Carlos Fara.

"These niches encourage the most extreme positions," Fara said.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Technology Exchange Democracy Facebook Same Argentina Brazil United States SITE October 2015 All From Share Chelsea Opposition Love

Recent Stories

No issue looms larger on global stage than trade: ..

9 hours ago

Golf: Spanish Open scores

8 hours ago

Punjab Food Authority to start sampling of beverag ..

8 hours ago

Anti-Corruption Establishment launches crackdown a ..

8 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad for gearing up anti- ..

8 hours ago

Kashmir solidarity rally held in Surab

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.