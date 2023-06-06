No major Ukraine population centre under flooding risk: Moscow-installed official

Moscow, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :A Moscow-installed official said Tuesday there was "no threat" of major population centres being flooded following damage to a Russian-occupied dam in Ukraine but added that more than 22,000 people were at risk.

"The increase of the water level downstream from the hydroelectric power station is between two and four metres which is no threat to major population centres," said Andrei Alexeyenko, head of the local government in the Russian-occupied part of the Kherson region.

Alexeyenko said 14 coastal areas with "over 22,000 residents" were threatened with flooding.

"If necessary, we are ready to evacuate residents," he said, adding however that their lives were not in danger and "the situation is completely under control".

Vladimir Leontyev, the Russian-installed mayor of the town of Nova Kakhovka where the dam is located, said residents of "around 300 homes" had been evacuated.

"We are proceeding with the evacuation," he was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying.

He said Ukrainian forces, which Russia has accused of striking the Kakhovka dam, were continuing bombardment in the area.

"The town is still being targeted by missile strikes," Leontyev said.