UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Mask, No TGV: Passenger Shunted Off French High Speed Train

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

No mask, no TGV: passenger shunted off French high speed train

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :A passenger was kicked off a high-speed train in central France for refusing to wear a mask as required to help fight the spread of coronavirus, the French rail company said Monday.

The Paris-to-Nice TGV made an unscheduled stop Sunday at Le Creusot, nearly 300 kilometres (180 miles) from the French capital, so that security officers could escort the man off the train, SNCF said.

He was also fined 135 Euros ($160), SNCF said on Twitter.

SNCF security agents are authorised to levy fines on passengers who refuse to wear a mask, and to escort them off the train "for disturbing the peace", Alain Krakovitch, head of SNCF Voyages, said in the tweet.

He added: "It's a shame it had to come to that, but our priority is the health and safety of all."

Related Topics

Twitter France Company Man Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SSC, DRASSA sign agreement

41 minutes ago

DFM achieves 96% compliance in listed companies’ ..

41 minutes ago

UAE’s constant price GDP amounts to AED368.52 bi ..

41 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed launches the &#039;25 Years of Pr ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai South Properties launches ten-year rent-to-o ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss bi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.