No mask, no TGV: passenger shunted off French high speed train

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :A passenger was kicked off a high-speed train in central France for refusing to wear a mask as required to help fight the spread of coronavirus, the French rail company said Monday.

The Paris-to-Nice TGV made an unscheduled stop Sunday at Le Creusot, nearly 300 kilometres (180 miles) from the French capital, so that security officers could escort the man off the train, SNCF said.

He was also fined 135 Euros ($160), SNCF said on Twitter.

SNCF security agents are authorised to levy fines on passengers who refuse to wear a mask, and to escort them off the train "for disturbing the peace", Alain Krakovitch, head of SNCF Voyages, said in the tweet.

He added: "It's a shame it had to come to that, but our priority is the health and safety of all."