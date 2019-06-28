No Mercosur deal if Brazil quits climate accord: Macron

Osaka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :France will not sign a long-negotiated blockbuster trade deal between Latin American countries and Europe if Brazil withdraws from the Paris climate accord, President Emmanuel Macron has warned.

Negotiators are trying to clinch a breakthrough and deliver a deal between the EU and countries in the South American trade bloc known as Mercosur.

But major stumbling blocs remain, including ambivalence by Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on the Paris climate deal, which commits signatories to reduce emissions.

"I don't want to do trade deals with people who are not following the Paris accord," Macron said Thursday night in Japan en route to Osaka for the G20.

"If Brazil leaves the Paris accord, we could not sign trade deals with them," he added.

"The reason is simple, we are requiring our farmers to stop using pesticides... our businesses to reduce emissions. That has a competitive cost," Macron added.

The comments came after German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who arrived in Osaka Friday for the G20 meeting, said she wanted "straight talk" with Bolsonaro over "dramatic" deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

Activists have already urged the EU to halt the Mercosur trade talks over Brazil's alleged harm to its rainforests and indigenous peoples.

But Merkel said the issue would not hold up the trade deal.

"I think that not concluding the deal is not the answer to what's happening in Brazil," she told parliament on Thursday.

The EU has been in talks with the countries of Mercosur (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay) for two decades. Talks have stumbled repeatedly over the highly sensitive beef market.

An agreement would mark a blow against protectionism at a time when US President Donald Trump has stepped back from international trade deals and is engaged in a damaging tariff war with China.

But a source close to the negotiations said the talks were still "up in the air."