UrduPoint.com

No Messi, No Problem As Barcelona Defeat Juventus

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 08:50 AM

Barcelona, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Barcelona started life without Lionel Messi on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Juventus in the pre-season Gamper Trophy.

Messi had earlier Sunday said his farewells to the club he had served for 20 years at a tearful news conference.

Memphis Depay opened the scoring for Barcelona after just three minutes with Martin Braithwaite adding a second goal just before the hour mark from a corner.

Young hope Riqui Puig scored a third in stoppage time with a fine left foot drive.

In Sunday's other high-profile friendly, Real Madrid and AC Milan fought to a 0-0 stalemate.

Spain's La Liga season gets underway on Friday while the Italian Serie A starts on August 22.

