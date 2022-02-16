UrduPoint.com

No 'Miracle On Ice' As Slovakia Knock USA Out Of Olympic Hockey

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 03:10 PM

No 'Miracle on Ice' as Slovakia knock USA out of Olympic hockey

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Slovakia eliminated the United States in the Beijing Olympic ice hockey quarterfinals Wednesday, stunning the Americans with a tying goal in the final minute of regulation before winning 3-2 in a shootout.

Deprived of its National Hockey League (NHL) stars by the pandemic, the USA squad of relative unknowns had inspired comparisons to the overachieving 1980 gold-medal winning "Miracle on Ice" team as they went 3-0 in group play.

They were 44 seconds from clinching a spot in the Beijing semifinals when Slovakia's captain Marek Hrivik slotted home to tie it 2-2 and send the game into overtime.

Slovakia scored once in the penalty shootout, leaving USA captain Andy Miele with one last shot, but his effort was smothered by goalie Patrik Rybar.

