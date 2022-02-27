No more evacuations until situation improves for Afghans abroad: Taliban

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :The Taliban will not allow any more evacuations of Afghans until the situation improves abroad for those who have already left, their spokesman said Sunday.

"The government has the responsibility to protect the people so this will be stopped until we get the assurance that their lives will not be endangered," Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference.