UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Need For Trump Virus Test: White House

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

No need for Trump virus test: White House

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump does not need testing for coronavirus despite having met with an aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who was found afterwards to test positive, the White House said Thursday.

"The White House is aware of public reports that a member of the Brazilian delegation...

tested positive for COVID-19," Trump spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence "had almost no interactions with the individual" during Bolsonaro's trip to a Trump golf club in Florida last weekend.

They "do not require being tested at this time," she said.

Grisham said that under government guidelines "there is currently no indication to test patients without symptoms, and only people with prolonged close exposure to confirmed positive cases should self-quarantine."

Related Topics

White House Trump Florida Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE General Authority of Sports suspends activitie ..

36 minutes ago

Three more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

51 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

2 hours ago

Exports through Abu Dhabi ports up 7.7 pct to AED ..

2 hours ago

ATP-WTA Miami Open called off by local officials

23 minutes ago

Heat stress may affect over 1.2 b people annually ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.