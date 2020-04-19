UrduPoint.com
No New COVID-19 Case Emerges On 2nd Successive Day In AJK

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 06:10 PM

No new COVID-19 case emerges on 2nd successive day in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) : Apr 19 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir retains distinction on Sunday being the COVID-19-free region after no new case of the novel coronavirus emerged in the state during last 24 hours – the second successive day.

According to an official statement issued by AJK Health Department updating the current situation of the pandemic in the AJK on Sunday, since no new suspect of the pandemic emerged during the last 24 hours across AJK, the number of COVID-19 infected persons tested positive in the state tally stands intact as 48 on Sunday, AJK health authorities said.

Nine of the coronavirus hit persons in AJK have so far been discharged including 03 from DHQ Hospital Mirpur, one from CMH Rawlakot and 05 from DHQ Hospital Bhimbher following completely recovery. A total of 37 suspects tested positive were under treatment at various AJK hospitals at present and moving to the recovery, the State health authorities said.

As many as 95 more new suspects of coronavirus were discharged from various Quarantine Centers in Azad Jammu Kashmir after they were tested negative., the authorities said.

Updating the overall current COVID-19 situation in AJK, the health authorities continued that a total of 1275 suspected cases were sent for test of whom the result of 1232 have reached.

Of these a total of 48 of the suspects were tested positive till Sunday – of whom 09 were discharged after complete recovery. All rest of 1184 suspects were tested negative.

Since a total of 09 out of a total 48 suspects were so far discharged after complete recovery, rest of 39 suspects tested positive across AJK were receiving treatment including 09 patients admitted in Isolation Center in New City Teaching hospital, Mirpur, 10 in DHQ Hospital Bhimbher, and 08 admitted in CMH Rawalakot, one in DHQ Hospital Kotli and 7 in Palandri DHQ hospital and one in the State Isolation Center Muzaffarabad and 03 in tehsil Headquarter hospital Dadayal (Mirpur District) the updated breakup of the so far situation of the deadly virus said.

1184 of the COVID-19 suspects across AJK were tested negative so far and all of them were discharged after formal test under SOP set by the medical advisory by the authorities in AJK, results of the tests of only 43 suspects are awaited which are scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

AJK govt. has established 60 Quarantine centers at various locations in Azad Jammu Kashmir for dispensation of treatment to the pandemic affectees hailing from Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Mirpur Div. HQ Teaching Hospital, CMH Rawalakot and Urology Lab Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences Muzaffarabad are engaged in PCR Testing according to the schedule/The State Health Department Staffers teams have been inducted at all exit / entry points leading to AJK for detailed required screening of the passengers pouring in to Azad Jammu Kashmir, according to the State Health authorities.

In case of the positive tests, all concerned are shifted to the nearest isolation center for Medicare, the state health authorities statement said .

