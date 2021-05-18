No New Fossil Fuel Projects If World To Hit Net-zero In 2050: IEA
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:20 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :All future fossil fuel projects would need to be scrapped if the world is to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and to stand any chance of limiting warming to 1.5C, the International Energy Agency said Tuesday.
In a special report, the IEA also said that the sale of all petrol- and diesel-fuelled cars needed to stop by 2035 in order to achieve carbon neutrality.