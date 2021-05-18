No new fossil fuel projects if world to hit net-zero in 2050: IEA

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :All future fossil fuel projects would need to be scrapped if the world is to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and to stand any chance of limiting warming to 1.5C, the International Energy Agency said Tuesday.

In a special report, the IEA also said that the sale of all petrol- and diesel-fuelled cars needed to stop by 2035 in order to achieve carbon neutrality.