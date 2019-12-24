No one be allowed to make any compromise on Kashmir issue: AJK President

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Dec 23 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan on Monday made it clear again that no one would be allowed to make any compromise on Jammu and Kashmir issue. "The people and leadership of Kashmir on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) are determined to carry forward the ongoing freedom struggle and the State of Pakistan and Pakistani nation is steadfast in support of Kashmir cause. So there is no question of any compromise on Kashmir issue", the President said while addressing the All Parties Conference (APC) convened by AJK chapter of Pakistan Peoples Party in Islamabad.

Attended by leaders of all major political parties of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the APC reviewed the ongoing situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and discussed threats being hurled by Indian government against the territorial integrity of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. The moot also took stock of the situation arising out of the ongoing unprovoked Indian shelling at LoC.

The AJK President told the participants of APC that the disputed status of Kashmir has been changed altogether as two centuries old State has been bifurcated into two Indian union territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh- which will be administered from New Delhi.

This is a very serious challenge and a litmus test for Kashmiri leadership on both sides of LoC and needs to be critically analyzed and make collective strategy to bring about a considerable impact in connection to the Kashmir issue.

He said that lockdown and communications blackout in Occupied Kashmir marked by mass arrests, torture and halt to economic activity has entered its fifth month and our brothers and sisters in IOJK are looking towards the people of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan.

It is our moral responsibility to rescue the helpless, caged and oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir by forging unity in our ranks and taking their voice to the world.

The President said that it's time for us to make strategy and present concrete suggestions for our policymakers.

Referring to the threats being hurled by Indian leaders, President Khan said war thrust upon us has been brought to our doorsteps. We must be prepared to defend every inch of our motherland that was liberated by our forefather with their blood.

He said that people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir has sacrificed a lot for supporting Kashmir freedom movement and they will continue to support the just cause till the desired goal is achieved.

The AJK President appreciated Pakistan Peoples Party for holding All Parties Conference to discuss IOJK situation and emphasized that the political forces of Azad Kashmir will have to be united on one point agenda when it comes Kashmir.