UrduPoint.com

No Overseas Fans Allowed At 2022 Beijing Olympics

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 02:10 AM

No overseas fans allowed at 2022 Beijing Olympics

Lausanne, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing will be held without spectators from overseas with tickets restricted to fans living in China because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Olympic Committee said Wednesday.

The IOC said only fully vaccinated participants would be exempt from a 21-day quarantine. Athletes who can provide a "justified medical exemption" will have their cases considered.

All attendees will enter a strict bubble upon arrival that covers Games-related areas and stadiums as well as accommodation, catering and the opening and closing ceremonies.

The decisions, announced by the IOC but taken by Chinese organisers, are a foretaste of a package of measures to be released in October designed to prevent the Games from turning into a source of contamination.

Spectators were banned from almost all venues at the Tokyo 2020 Games after it was delayed a year by the global health crisis.

All domestic and international Games participants and workforce in the bubble, known as the "closed-loop management system", will be tested daily.

The 2022 Beijing Olympics is scheduled for February 4-20.

Related Topics

China Beijing Tokyo February October 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee All From

Recent Stories

DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market ..

DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market developments

1 hour ago
 Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on f ..

Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on first day of Seamless Middle Ea ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and ..

Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and DAFZA to participate in UAE KY ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

2 hours ago
 Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Deter ..

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Determination completed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.