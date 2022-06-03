UrduPoint.com

No Panic For Warriors After Celtics Shocker

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 10:20 AM

San Francisco, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Draymond Green said there is no chance of the Golden State Warriors hitting the panic button after the NBA Finals favorites crashed to a series-opening defeat to the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

The Warriors slumped to a stunning 120-108 loss in front of their home fans after the Celtics staged a remarkable fourth-quarter onslaught, outscoring their opponents 40-16.

It was the first time Golden State were beaten at home this postseason, leaving the Warriors desperately needing to win Sunday's game two in San Francisco.

