'No peace' in Mideast without end to Israel occupation: Abbas

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas said Monday only an Israeli withdrawal from occupied territories can bring peace to the middle East, as the UAE and Bahrain signed normalisation accords with the Jewish state.

"Peace, security and stability will not be achieved in the region until the Israeli occupation ends," he said in a statement after the signing in Washington of the deals, condemned by the Palestinians as a "betrayal" of their cause.