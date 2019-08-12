UrduPoint.com
No Place Like Home As Poland Storm To European Team Title

Bydgoszcz, Poland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Hosts Poland won the European Team Championships title for the first time on Sunday, riding a wave of home support to defeat Germany and France.

Poland finished the three-day event with 345 points with Germany on 317.5 and France just a point further back.

The home squad had led overnight and won five more events on Sunday as they became the first nation outside of Germany and Russia to win the tournament since 2009.

Star Polish winners were Adam Kczszot in the 800m, Sofia Ennaoui in the 1,500m and Piotr Malachowski in the discus.

In the pole vault, Piotr Lisek, who has twice passed the key six-metre barrier this season, failed at 6.03m but still won the competition with 5.81m.

France's world record holder Renaud Lavillenie was third with 5.71m, clearly frustrated by the unpredictable wind which swept across the stadium.

Five countries were relegated to the second division -- Switzerland, Finland, Greece, Sweden and the Czech Republic.

However, only Portugal were promoted for the next edition which will feature just eight countries instead of twelve.

