UrduPoint.com

No 'plans' To Send NATO Troops To Ukraine: Stoltenberg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 05:10 PM

No 'plans' to send NATO troops to Ukraine: Stoltenberg

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that the alliance had no intention to send forces into Ukraine after Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbour.

"We don't have NATO troops in Ukraine, and we don't have any plans to send NATO troops into Ukraine," Stoltenberg told a media conference after an emergency meeting of the alliance's ambassadors.

>