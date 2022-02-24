No 'plans' to send NATO troops to Ukraine: Stoltenberg

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that the alliance had no intention to send forces into Ukraine after Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbour.

"We don't have NATO troops in Ukraine, and we don't have any plans to send NATO troops into Ukraine," Stoltenberg told a media conference after an emergency meeting of the alliance's ambassadors.